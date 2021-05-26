STEUBEN TOWNSHIP — A Centerville area man has drowned in a large pond on his property.
The body of James C. Warden, 44, was recovered Tuesday afternoon from the pond at Warden's home at 37109 Tryonville Road in Steuben Township, Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell told the Tribune.
The pond is located about 4 miles east of Townville and about 5 miles southwest of Centerville. It's in the woods about 1 mile off Tryonville Road.
Warden had been swimming alone in the pond Monday afternoon, Schell said. Warden's brother said he had seen Warden swimming in the pond at one point, but later didn't, according to Schell. Emergency personnel including the Crawford County Scuba Team initially were called to the scene at 5:43 p.m. Monday, according to the Crawford County 911 Center.
The search for Warden resumed around 8 a.m. Tuesday, Schell said.
A sonar device from Northwest Pennsylvania K-9 Search and Rescue helped locate Warden early Tuesday afternoon, Schell said.
A sonar device sends pulses of sound waves down through the water. When the pulses strike objects below, the pulses reflect back to the surface. The sonar device measures the time it takes for the sound wave to travel down, hit an object and then bounce back.
"All indications are it was an accidental drowning," Schell said. No autopsy is planned, thought toxicology testing will be done, he added.
Toxicology testing is the sampling of tissue, blood and other body fluids to identify potential toxins in the body, including prescription medication and other substances.
Warden's remains are in the custody of the coroner's office pending funeral arrangements, Schell said.
Crawford County Scuba Team, Northwest Pennsylvania K-9 Search and Rescue Team, Townville Volunteer Fire Department and Pennsylvania State Police assisted in the recovery effort.
