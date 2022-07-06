ANDOVER, Ohio — A 69-year-old woman drowned near the Pymatuning State Park campgrounds in Ohio just before 5 p.m. Saturday, according to state park officials from Ohio and Pennsylvania.
The incident remains under investigation, according to an Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) statement.
The woman’s identity, which has not yet been released, will be provided by the Ashtabula County Coroner’s Office, according to an ODNR spokeswoman.
The drowning victim was recovered after the boat she was with apparently drifted away, leaving her in the water with a float, according to the department statement. Attempts to resuscitate the woman were unsuccessful.
