A statewide drought watch announced in mid-June has not had a significant impact on the Meadville area’s water supply, according to Meadville Area Water Authority (MAWA) Project Manager Bob Harrington.
“I don’t have any concerns,” Harrington said Friday, reiterating a message he had delivered to MAWA board members at their July meeting.
State officials announced Thursday that the drought watch would continue. No actions are required under the watch, but officials encouraged residents and non-farm businesses “to voluntarily conserve water by reducing their nonessential water use.” The June announcement set a goal of cutting use by 5 percent to 10 percent.
“Locally, we’re fine,” Harrington told board members at their July 19 meeting. “There’s no reason for any concern.”
Harrington said a slight decline in the water table level that was evident at the time could easily rebound over the course of a few days of rain. On Friday he noted that rain experienced last week in the Meadville area could have such an impact.
Board members at the meeting requested that updates on the water table level be added to Harrington’s monthly report.
According to the drought watch announcement from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, 21 public water suppliers across the state have requested or required water conservation in their service areas.
