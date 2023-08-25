The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced Thursday that a drought watch for 47 counties, including Crawford, has been lifted.
Adams, Berks, Bucks, Cameron, Chester, Clarion, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, Perry, Venango and York counties remain on drought watch.
Drought watch has been lifted for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Bedford, Blair, Bradford, Butler, Cambria, Carbon, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Crawford, Delaware, Elk, Erie, Forest, Greene, Indiana, Jefferson, Juniata, Lackawanna, Lawrence, Luzerne, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Mifflin, Monroe, Montour, Northumberland, Philadelphia, Pike, Potter, Schuylkill, Snyder, Somerset, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Westmoreland and Wyoming counties.
Residents on drought watch are asked to reduce their individual water use by 5 to 10 percent, or a reduction of three to six gallons of water per day.
