Drivers license and photo centers across the state will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of Thanksgiving, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
The closures will include the Meadville-area drivers license center located at 16942 Patricia Drive. It will reopen Saturday with regular hours from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website, dmv.pa.gov.
Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and driver exam scheduling. There are no additional fees for using online services.
