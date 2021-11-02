A head-on collision on Route 285 near Pymatuning Reservoir that seriously injured one man last summer is now sending a 43-year-old Linesville woman to trial on felony charges that her recklessness or negligence caused the crash and that her license was suspended at the time.
Jessica Bales waived her preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Rita Marwood on Monday. In addition to two felony charges, Bales faces six summary traffic citations for the June 26 crash.
Thomas Kokoski, 47, of Avalon, driver of the other vehicle involved, was transported by medical helicopter to UPMC Hamot in Erie for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash, which occurred around 7:33 p.m. Kokoski was driving a 1992 Hummer, Chief Todd Pfeifer of Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department told the Tribune in June.
The collision occurred near the intersection of Route 285 and North Lake Road and South Lake Road on the eastern shore of the reservoir, according to the criminal complaint filed by police in the case. The complaint alleges that Bales, driving east in a 2008 Volvo station wagon, crossed the center line and collided with Kokoski’s vehicle, which was heading west.
Bales was taken to Meadville Medical Center for minor injuries sustained in the crash, according to police. A young male passenger in Kokoski’s vehicle was not injured.
Bales remains free on $10,000 bail. A trial will be scheduled for the March term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.