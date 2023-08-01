VERNON TOWNSHIP — A crash that left an adult driver with serious injuries, a teen driver with minor injuries, and one vehicle engulfed in flames is a reminder to drive more safely on Perry Highway, police said.
The crash occurred around 4:55 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Route 19 and Mullen Road, according to Officer Amanda Kosterman of Vernon Township Police Department.
As a Chevrolet pickup truck headed north on Route 19, a southbound Ford Expedition sport utility vehicle (SUV) attempted to turn east onto Mullen, Kosterman said, and the two vehicles collided in a near head-on crash that sent the truck spinning into a nearby parking lot where it caught fire.
The juvenile driver of the truck was able to exit the vehicle with minor injuries, according to Kosterman, while the adult woman driving the SUV was extricated by emergency responders who removed the driver-side door. She initially received assistance from bystanders with medical training.
Kosterman declined to identify the drivers.
The woman was later flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Hamot in Erie, where her condition was not critical but her injuries were significant, according to Kosterman. The boy driving the pickup truck was transported from the scene by relatives for medical treatment. The truck was destroyed by the fire that followed the crash.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Perry Highway was closed to traffic immediately after the crash, according to Kosterman, with traffic limited to one lane for some time after. Normal traffic resumed when emergency responders cleared the scene at 7:56 p.m.
Vernon Central Hose Co. and Meadville Area Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.
“Vernon Township Police would like people to be cautious and slow down on Perry Highway,” Kosterman said. “We do the best we can to be out there with enforcement but people really need to consider that you’re driving through residential areas. There are other roads that lead off that main roadway and people need to be cautious of their surroundings and their speed.”
