WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — The demolition derby event Saturday evening didn’t demolish one Guys Mills man’s lower back, but it left him groggy and in intense pain in the moments before emergency crews extricated him and had him on his way to the hospital.
Marcus Hays, who competed in the Pro-Stock Full-Size class at the Crawford County Fair, was still sore about 24 hours later but said that he was gradually returning to normal.
“I’m OK now,” Hays said in a message to the Tribune. “Nothing broken.”
The impact of the crash that injured him broke his driver’s seat and sent his back into the rear seat bar, leaving him with extensive trauma and bruising to his lower back, he added.
Having sped past another vehicle, Hays found himself along the southernmost barricades when he put his 1987 Ford station wagon in reverse and took aim at the front end of the car he had passed.
“As I got closer I noticed he was coming forwards, so I started bracing for impact and we made solid contact,” recalled Hays, who won the Full-size, Limited Weld class at the 2019 fair. “I don’t remember anything from then till I was parked against the east side barricade where I came to not being able to breathe and in intense lower back pain.”
The red flag that suspends competition immediately went up and a race official cut his seatbelt free, which relieved some of the pressure on his aching back.
“From that point forward I was in-and-out on remembering things but the emergency crew from West Mead 2 and Meadville ambulance worked quickly,” Hays said, “to cut my car apart to extract me carefully from the car.”
Hays’ injury was one of two incidents that emergency crews providing protective services for at the fair, according to Chief Jim Pratt of West Mead 2. Crews from West Mead 2, West Mead 1 and Meadville Area Ambulance Service responded immediately following Pratt’s injury and the West Mead 2 rescue engine was called from the station adjacent to the track that the two West Mead companies staff throughout fair week.
Pratt said rescue tools were used to remove the roof of the vehicle so firefighters could help the injured man exit. Hays was transported to Meadville Medical Center for observation.
Eric Henry, the owner of Meadville Area Ambulance Service who also serves as chairman of the Crawford County commissioners, said one ambulance crew was present at the derby and two others were nearby at the first aid building adjacent to the track. He echoed Pratt’s comments regarding the vehicle’s reinforcements.
“I think the car actually did its job and protected the driver,” Henry said.
During the afternoon session, a vehicle’s gas tank ruptured, allowing fuel to drain onto the track surface used for the demolition derby, according to Pratt. Firefighters removed the excess fuel.
Pratt said that as a whole fair week went smoothly.
“The Fair Board did a nice job,” he said.
With regard to safety in particular, Pratt added, fair week was “just the way we like it — not busy.”
The recovering Hays emphasized that his injury was “no one’s fault,” just the occasional outcome of a sport that places a premium on adrenaline-fueled entertainment.
Jeremy Hejduk, owner of Madison, Ohio-based Derbydog Productions, which organized the event, was staying updated on Hays’ condition.
“We wish Marcus our prayers in a speedy recovery,” he said.
Hays said the support he had received, particularly in the form of online comments and prayers that he saw Sunday morning, “makes me feel blessed to be from this area.”
Twenty-four hours after the crash, stiff, sore and shaken up, Hays felt that physically he was headed back to normal, but he was in no rush to get behind the wheel of a late-model vehicle bent on destruction.
“You won’t find me back behind the wheel till next year,” he said. “Maybe.”
