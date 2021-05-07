A Spartansburg-area woman has admitted in court to causing a hit-and-run crash last summer that seriously injuring a young Amish couple and their two small children.
Lindsay Nicole Raines pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Mark Stevens in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas to two counts of accidents involving death or personal injury filed by Pennsylvania State Police in connection with the July 5 crash. Raines, 35, of 42192 Canadohta Lake Road, now faces up to 12 years in jail when she is sentenced later this year by Stevens.
Raines was the driver of a sport utility vehicle that struck a horse-drawn buggy from behind on Canadohta Lake Road in Sparta Township around 7:30 p.m. and then fled the scene.
The occupants of the buggy — Jacob M. Miller, 24, and Tina J. Miller, 23, both of Spartansburg, and their two sons, a 1-year-old and an infant — were injured. The Millers were treated at UPMC Hamot in Erie while the children were sent to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment, police said.
Multiple charges were filed against Raines in November following a four-month investigation by state police and the Crawford County District Attorney's Office.
Raines was charged with four counts of accidents involving death or personal injury, two counts of aggravated assault by vehicle, and one count of accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property. She also was charged with traffic summary counts of failing to stop and give information, failing to notify police of accident, reckless driving, careless driving, following too closely, limitations on passing left, and restriction on alcoholic beverages.
Two counts of aggravated assault by vehicle were graded as third-degree felonies as were two of the accidents involving death or personal injury counts. Each had a maximum penalty of seven years in jail and a $15,000 fine, if convicted.
The two other counts of accidents involving death or personal injury were graded as first-degree misdemeanors with a maximum penalty of five years in jail and a $5,000 fine, if convicted.
The accident involving damage to attended vehicle count was a third-degree misdemeanor with a maximum of one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
In a plea agreement with the District Attorney's Office, Raines pleaded guilty to one third-degree felony count of accidents involving death or personal injury and one first-degree misdemeanor count of the same charge.
All other charges won't be prosecuted as part of the agreement.
Raines remains free on $15,000 unsecured bond awaiting sentencing. She is scheduled to be sentenced July 8 by Stevens.
Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.