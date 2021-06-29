NORTH SHENANGO TOWNSHIP — One man was injured in a head-on collision on the Pymatuning Causeway.
Thomas Kokoski, 47, of Avalon, was taken to UPMC Hamot, Erie, by a STAT MedEvac helicopter for injuries sustained in the two-vehicle crash which happened around 7:33 p.m. Saturday.
According to Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department Chief Todd Pfeifer, the collision occurred when a 2008 Volvo driven by Jessica Bales, 43, of Espyville, crossed the center line and hit a 1992 Hummer driven by Kokoski. Bales was traveling east at the time of the crash, while Kokoski was heading west.
Bales was taken to Meadville Medical Center for less severe injuries incurred in the crash, according to police, who said Kokoski had a boy in the vehicle with him at the time of the crash who was not injured.
Charges against Bales are pending investigation, though Pfeifer said they will likely include a charge for inattentive driving.
Both vehicles were disabled in the crash and were towed from the scene.
Other responding organizations besides Conneaut Lake police and STAT MedEvac included Conneaut Lake Ambulance Service, North Shenango Volunteer Fire Department and Pymatuning State Park rangers.
