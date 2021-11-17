A Conneaut Lake woman has been charged by Meadville Police Department in connection with crashing her station wagon into a home in the city's Fifth Ward last week.
Julie Hunter, 54, of 11875 Sagwaw Ave., faces charges of speeding and passing where prohibited in connection with the 8:44 a.m. crash Nov. 8 at Spring Street and Lincoln Avenue. The two charges, both summary traffic violations, were filed Monday with the office of Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino, according to online court records. Hunter has been sent summons for each violation via mail, but no date has been set for a hearing.
Hunter was the driver of a Subaru Outback station wagon that crashed into the south side of a home at 74 Lincoln Ave., according to the accident investigation report. The home is located at the northeast corner of Spring Street and Lincoln Avenue.
Hunter told police she had lost control of her vehicle, the report said.
A witness who was driving east on Spring Street told police that Hunter was driving erratically behind the witness' vehicle and then passed the witness' vehicle at a high rate of speed, according to the report. The witness said Hunter lost control of the vehicle on a curve on Spring Street, just before Lincoln Avenue. Hunter's vehicle then crossed Lincoln, went over the curb and into the house, the report said.
A second witness, who was driving west on Spring Street, told police that he saw Hunter's vehicle traveling east at a high speed and then came into the westbound lane before skidding back into the eastbound lane. The second witness said Hunter's vehicle swerved back and forth between lanes, shot across Lincoln, went over the curb and into the home, according to the report.
When police asked Hunter about what the first witness had said, "She stated that he was driving too slow and under the speed limit," the report said. "She also stated that she likes to drive fast."
Hunter's vehicle sustained severe damage, but she wasn't injured and refused medical treatment at the scene, the report said.
The home, owned by Tara Hall, sustained structural damage to a porch and its south side, the report said. Meadville Central Fire Department Chief Patrick Wiley had Porter Consulting Engineers of Meadville assess the home and it was determined the residence is uninhabitable until the structural damage is repaired, the report said.
