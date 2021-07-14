A Pittsburgh man faces charges after allegedly ramming his vehicle into another vehicle in what Vernon Township police say was an attempt to assault the other driver.
Richard James Betler, 38, was arraigned Saturday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on one felony and three misdemeanor charges.
Township police allege that Betler attempted to assault a woman at about 6 p.m. Friday in the area of Conneaut Lake Road just west of the “Big I” roundabout where Route 98 intersects with routes 6, 322 and 19, according to the criminal complaint. Betler allegedly rammed the vehicle that the woman was driving with his own, according to police.
Charges against Betler consist of a felony count of aggravated assault, two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, and a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person.
A preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled for July 23 before Magisterial District Judge Lincoln Zilhaver. Betler remains free on $15,000 bond.