The Pennsylvania Department of Health is holding a free, drive-up COVID-19 testing site for the public at the Crawford County Fairgrounds in West Mead Township starting today.
Testing is available at the fairgrounds, 13921 Dickson Road, today through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free testing also will be done next week on Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to noon. Vehicles are to enter Gate 1 off Dickson Road.
"The Department of Health asked for a location within the county," said Eric Henry, chairman of Crawford County Board of Commissioners. "They're trying to cover a multi-county region — Erie, Crawford, Warren, Mercer — to come to this site and participate in the testing. The great thing is it's at no cost to be tested."
The site is open to anyone who feels they need a test. "It is important that even people with no symptoms who have tested positive isolate to help stop the spread of COVID-19," according to the health department.
Mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests will be performed. A PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test for COVID-19 is a molecular test that analyzes an upper respiratory specimen. The test determines if genetic material of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID, is present.
Up to 450 people can be tested per day. Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis with no appointment necessary.
Testing is open to any individual from any county who is age 3 or older. Individuals are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested. Patients are asked to take photo identification with them, but ID is not required to be tested. Registration also will be completed on site, according to the department. The turnaround time for results is one to three days.
Individuals who are tested should self-quarantine while they await results, the department said.
Individuals who live with other people should self-quarantine in a private room and use a private bathroom, if possible. Others living in the home with the individual also should also stay at home.
Individuals who test positive will receive a phone call from AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, the testing agency. Individuals who test negative will receive a secured-PDF emailed from AMI.
If fully vaccinated Pennsylvanians experience symptoms, or come into contact with someone who has COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises getting tested five to seven days after exposure, even if the person has no symptoms. If not fully vaccinated, individuals should get tested immediately when they find out they are a close contact. If their test is negative, they should get tested again five to seven days after their last exposure or immediately if symptoms develop.
The CDC also advises wearing a mask indoors in public for 14 days following exposure or until a test result is negative. If the result were to be positive, the CDC advises isolating for 10 days.