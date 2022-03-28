More than a million homes and farms in Pennsylvania obtain their drinking water from a private well or spring. To help homeowners manage one of these private drinking water supplies, Penn State Extension will offer live webinars paired with water testing opportunities in 18 counties across the state through June 20.
These free webinars are designed for people with a primary residence — no camps or summer homes — with a private water supply that is either a well, spring or cistern. Participants must reside in the county where the event and water testing are being offered. An event will be offered for Crawford County on April 19 from noon to 1 p.m.
The webinars will cover how to test and protect a well or spring, and when water treatment might make sense. Extension educators also will discuss well and spring system inspection and maintenance.
After attending the virtual event, participants will be provided with a water test kit. Participants may be required to pick up sample bottles and return water samples to a specified location on a predetermined day and time or return samples by mail. Testing for the following parameters will be offered: bacteria, nitrate, manganese, arsenic, sodium, barium, lead and copper. Many of these are health-related parameters that can be detected only through water testing.
All testing will be done by a Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection-accredited laboratory.
Participants must attend the webinar to qualify for free water testing. Although these events are being offered at no charge to participants, registration is required to receive the link to access the webinar. Registrants also will receive access to the webinar recording.
• To register: Visit the Penn State Extension website, extension.psu.edu/private-water-education.