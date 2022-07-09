A turbulent combination of history, heat and rhetoric has created a circus-like atmosphere on the second floor of the Crawford County Courthouse this week, bringing to life a courtroom that has been dormant nearly five years.
The conditions come to a climax this weekend as Meadville Community Theatre presents an immersive “pop-up” staging of “Inherit the Wind,” the classic 1955 play based on the Scopes Monkey Trial. Performances today and Sunday will take place inside the courthouse’s Courtroom 1, just as they did in 1971 when MCT made “Inherit the Wind” one of its first productions.
The courtroom setting puts members of the cast and audience in the same sort of sweltering circumstances as those experienced at the 1925 “trial of the century” in Dayton, Tenn., when schoolteacher John Scopes was prosecuted for violating a state law that prohibited the teaching of evolution in public schools. In a case that was as much public relations stunt as it was legal exercise, William Jennings Bryan and believers in creationism were pitted against Clarence Darrow and supporters of Darwin’s theory of evolution.
Sunday’s performance takes place exactly 97 years after the Scopes trial began, but director Katie Wickert said the conflict at the heart of the play is as relevant as ever.
“We continue to see these kinds of social issues come about, especially with our school system,” Wickert said, pointing to heated conflicts over mandatory masking during the pandemic as a recent example. “It’s the same thing — you still have divisiveness in your schools.”
Adding to the authenticity of the production is a cast that includes several actors who share occupations with the characters they are portraying. The most prominent examples are John Spataro, president judge of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas, who plays the role of the judge presiding over the fictionalized version of the Scopes trial, and Tim Soloman, pastor of Emmanuel Community Church of Meadville, who portrays the town’s radically fundamentalist minister.
For Spataro, the play is a return to the stage for the first time since he appeared in a couple of MCT productions in the 1980s and a return to the courthouse where he heard cases for years before county court was moved next door to the judicial center in 2017.
As cast members gathered for their dress rehearsal Thursday, Spataro noted that the play was likely the last time a judge would be seated at the bench. The currently vacant, wood-paneled courtroom is slated for renovation as part of an effort to consolidate county offices inside the courthouse.
“It definitely brings back memories,” Spataro said, though he noted that the memories have resulted primarily from the location. The content of the play, he continued, definitely employs “quite a bit of poetic license” when it comes to its depiction of the legal system generally and its portrayal of the judge in particular.
Glancing at the “Read your Bible” banner stretched over one entrance, the group of townsfolk practicing their courtroom interruptions and the spirit of the circus pervading the room, Spataro said he runs his courtroom differently.
“There would be none of that,” he said. “There’s no way I would allow this kind of turmoil to take place in my courtroom.”
At the same time, however, the distractions added to his sympathy for his character.
“He’s trying to keep everything under control,” Spataro said, “but at the same time, it’s a small town in the 1920s — he’s trying to balance the fact that he’s in this community where everybody knows everybody else. If you’re too stern, it might be perceived the wrong way.”
But while the play’s judge can’t seem to get the courtroom decorum right, he does get the law right, according to Spataro, particularly when he rules on which evidence is relevant and which is not.
“It’s a pretty simple legal issue. The law is you’re not permitted to teach Darwinism in the public schools,” he said in a voice of authority that made it hard to tell whether he was in character or simply being himself. “It’s not proper to debate whether it’s a good law in this setting. … That’s not relevant. The law is the law, and that’s the way it works.”
Like Spataro, Solomon had conflicting emotions regarding his fictional counterpart. On the one hand, Solomon said he was diametrically opposed to the character. On the other hand, the play’s Rev. Jeremiah Brown really knows how to get his followers going.
“I like his passion in his preaching and I wish I had a congregation that talked back to me in sermons,” Solomon said moments after rehearsing a scene in which his character leads a rally of townsfolk and prays that God take vengeance against the Darwin-teaching schoolteacher and “strike this sinner down!”
“This hellfire and brimstone stuff,” Solomon said, completely opposes the grace that is at the center of his understanding of Christianity. “I feel like I can’t smile and be this character.”
Despite the challenge, Solomon expressed optimism regarding the community outside the play. If the play holds up a mirror to a moment of polarization in American history, it creates a simplified version of reality in the process, according to Solomon.
Nearly a century after the Scopes trial, at a time when polarized debates often seem the very air that American society breathes, it was a view that any reasonable court would deem relevant.
“I feel like the play creates two artificial options — this hell-and-damnation religion or this pseudo-scientific evolution and neither the twain shall meet,” Solomon said. “I think you can bring faith and science together. Those who are on either extreme are missing out on a sense of awe and appreciation of the universe.”
