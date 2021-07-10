TITUSVILLE — Drake Well Museum and Park will return to its normal operating hours starting Wednesday.
The museum will be open five days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Oct. 31. Group tours will also resume on Wednesday. Pavilion and room rentals will begin in August, though reservations are being accepted now.
Visitors to the museum do not have to wear masks, though plexiglass barriers will remain in place in certain areas and there will be increased cleaning of high-use surfaces as part of daily operations.
The museum's first large in-person event since the pandemic began will be the annual Fall Gas Up on Sept. 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Fall Gas Up is presented in partnership with the Pioneer Steam & Gas Engine Society and features a variety of operating gas engines.