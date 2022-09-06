TITUSVILLE — Drake Well Museum and Park will host its Fall Gas Up on Saturday.
Sponsored by the Pioneer Steam and Gas Engine Society, the event will feature displays on operating and stationary gas engines made in Pennsylvania and tractors in the oilfields.
The Fall Gas Up will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is included in the museum’s regular admission fees.
The Pioneer Steam and Gas Engine Society is comprised of members from the tri-state area whose interests are the restoration and preservation of a wide variety of “hit and miss” gas engines.
As part of the Fall Gas Up, these enthusiasts display engines ranging in size from small Maytags that were used to power washing machines to large oil field engines that were used to pump many wells at one time.
Drake Well Museum and Park’s Olin gas engine (Titusville Iron Works) and pumping wells will be in operation along with the Bessemer engine, made in Butler, and more.
Michael Knecht, museum site administrator, encourages the public to take advantage of this special event, saying, “The Fall Gas Up offers visitors an exceptional opportunity to experience the engines that powered Pennsylvania’s oil fields over the last 150 plus years and to speak to the experts that keep these historic machines running.”
The Fall Gas Up also will feature a food booth operated by the Hydetown Fire Department Auxiliary.
