TITUSVILLE — Drake Well Museum and Park will host Drake Day on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to commemorate the 163rd anniversary of the Drake Well oil strike and the birth of the modern petroleum industry.
This year’s event theme is “Preserving Our Legacy” and will showcase photo presentations of what was, a sneak peek at future exhibits, a family scavenger hunt, and hands-on activities for children. Admission on Drake Day is buy one, get one free for the public, and members of the Friends of Drake Well can attend this special event at no cost.
Drake Day commemorates Aug. 27, 1859, when the Drake Well struck oil at 69½ feet, launching an industry that has forever shaped our modern world.
Drake Well Museum and Park features dynamic and interactive exhibits chronicling over 160 years of petroleum industry development and growth.
