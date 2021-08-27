WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — For Dr. Denise Johnson, Thursday was a homecoming at the Crawford County Fair.
Johnson was the medical director at Meadville Medical Center (MMC) and a physician in Meadville for 25 years until Gov. Tom Wolf tapped her earlier this year to serve as Pennsylvania's acting physician general. She began her new duties with the state on March 29.
With the COVID-19 pandemic still at the forefront of health care, Pennsylvania's continued goal is to make sure everyone has access to the vaccine, especially with the rise of the delta variant, according to Johnson.
New cases and hospitalizations largely are related to the delta variant striking those who aren't vaccinated.
"We're really focused on those who've not had the vaccine," she said.
The state is working to control COVID-19 in order to keep schools open during the upcoming academic year, Johnson told a small crowd at the fair Thursday.
"We've really found out from this pandemic that kids really benefit from being in school with their peers," she said. "Schools provide not only education, but the social network for kids and the structure for kids' development.
"All of us are invested in having kids to return to school in person and stay there throughout the school year. We're doing all we can to make sure that occurs."
Johnson also visited Meadville Medical Center's booth at the fairgrounds where COVID-19 vaccinations were available.
MMC gave 36 vaccination shots on Wednesday and continued to offer them Thursday. Don Rhoten, the hospital's vice president for consumer engagement, said the recipients were a mix of people getting the vaccination as well as a booster shot for those people with compromised immune systems.
The federal Food and Drug Administration has approved booster shots for those who have been vaccinated, but have compromised immune systems. Booster shots have not yet been authorized by federal regulators for already-vaccinated adults. That authorization is expected sometime next month, according to Johnson.
"We're concerned about the delta variant, but those vaccinated with the two-dose vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna versions) and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson still are well protected," she said.
Antibody testing for COVID-19 needs more study, she added.
Antibodies are proteins created by a body's immune system that help a person fight off infections, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Antibodies are made after a person has been infected or has been vaccinated against an infection.
"Right now we don't have a have a level of antibody indicator (for COVID-19) that if your antibody level is 'XYZ' then we know you're protected," Johnson told the Tribune. "We just know you have antibodies, it doesn't tell us how well protected you are. There needs to be more studies."
