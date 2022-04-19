Dr. Denise Johnson, Meadville Medical Center’s former medical director, is headed for a new role in Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration.
The governor plans to name Johnson as acting secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Johnson, who currently is Pennsylvania physician general, will succeed Keara Klinepeter. Klinepeter is resigning her position as of this Friday, Wolf said Monday.
Prior to acting secretary, Klinepeter served as the executive deputy secretary for the Department of Health and as special advisor to the secretary of Health, where she worked extensively on COVID-19 response, including helping to lead the state’s successful vaccine rollout and working closely with hospitals to manage patient surges. Klinepeter also served as the Director of Rural Health Innovation for the department, where she was responsible for designing, implementing and expanding population health initiatives that focus on social determinants of health.
“Thank you to Gov. Wolf and Acting Secretary Klinepeter for their steadfast leadership, especially during this trying time for all Pennsylvanians,” Johnson said in a statement.
“The pandemic has changed many aspects of public health here in Pennsylvania and nationwide,” Johnson said. “I am honored to the lead the department during this transformative time in public health and I look forward to continuing to work closely with the tremendous employees at the Department of Health and ensuring our health remains a top priority throughout the commonwealth.”
A Meadville-area physician for more than 25 years, Johnson earned her medical degree in 1992 from Georgetown University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C., and then completed her residency at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
She was in private practice in Meadville for 13 years as co-owner and physician at Meadville OB/GYN Associates when she was named chief medical officer at Meadville Medical Center in 2008.
As chief medical officer at Meadville’s hospital, she was responsible for all aspects of the hospital’s quality management program, the osteopathic family practice residency, patient experience and physician recruiting.
She was serving as chief medical officer when Wolf picked her in March 2021 to become Pennsylvania physician general. She served in an acting capacity until her nomination was confirmed by the Pennsylvania Senate in November 2021.
As physician general, Johnson advised the governor as well as the secretary of Health on health policy in Pennsylvania.
The physician general also helps set policies on all medical and public health-related issues; reviews professional standards and practices in medicine and public health; consults with recognized experts on medical and public health matters; coordinates educational, informational and other programs for the promotion of wellness, public health and related medical issues; and consults with experts in Pennsylvania and other states regarding medical research, innovation and development.