"It was a super loud crash — it was horrific," Charlie Anderson said of the noise he heard from Chestnut Street just after 5 p.m. Monday.
The crash was caused by dozens of bricks falling from the top of the facade of the Hovis Interiors furniture store building, 280 Chestnut St., onto the sidewalk below, as well as on-street parking spaces and the street.
"It all came crashing at once," said Anderson, who is the working supervisor for Meadville's Public Works Department.
When the bricks tumbled down, Anderson was sitting in his truck in the off-street parking lot next to the Academy Theatre. Anderson was waiting for his son, who was due to come out of Keystone Strength gym, located in the building next to Hovis Interiors
"I came running over and nobody was under them," Anderson said. Two people had walked by moments before the fall, he said.
Meadville Central Fire Dept. Chief Patrick Wiley estimated a 3-foot by 15-foot section of the brick facade gave way. The cause remained under investigation as of 6 p.m. Monday.
Ashley Porter of Porter Consulting Engineers was called to the scene Monday night to help assess the situation.
Chestnut Street between Park Avenue and Federal Court remained closed Monday night due to the falling bricks.