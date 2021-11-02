Voters in a dozen precincts in Crawford County will cast their ballots in new locations today.
During this summer and early fall, the Crawford County Board of Elections voted to move the precincts either to a handicapped-accessible location as required by the federal Americans with Disabilities Act or to a consolidated location due to a shortage of poll workers.
Rockdale Township's precinct has been relocated to Miller Station United Methodist Church, 28042 Miller Station Road in the township.
Springboro's single precinct has been moved to Springboro Volunteer Fire Department, 176 N. Main St. in the borough.
Three Meadville precincts have been relocated.
The polling location for Meadville’s 2nd Ward 2nd Precinct has moved from First Presbyterian Church, 890 Liberty St., to St. Brigid Church Social Hall, 967 Chancery Lane. The hall already serves as the polling location for Meadville 3rd Ward 2nd Precinct.
Meadville’s 4th Precinct and 5th Precinct polling sites both now are at the Meadville Senior Center at Active Aging, 1034 Park Ave., which also accommodates the 3rd Ward, 1st Precinct. Voters in the 4th Precinct had cast ballots at Holland Towers apartment complex, 1120 Market St., and voters in the 5th Precinct used Wadsworth Avenue Evangelical Church, 339 Wadsworth Ave.
All seven voting precincts in Titusville now will vote at the Titusville YMCA gymnasium, 505 W. Walnut St., with voters using the West Main Street entrance to access the building.
Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.