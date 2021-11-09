Members of Meadville City Council last week unanimously voted to provide free holiday parking in the downtown shopping district.
The period of complimentary parking will extend from Nov. 26 through Jan. 1. As in past years, spaces will be free for up to two hours but parking enforcement will continue for vehicles that exceed the two-hour limit.
The vote came at the request of the Meadville Independent Business Alliance.
“Free two-hour parking is a huge added incentive for people to come shopping downtown,” alliance President Heather Fish wrote in a letter to council stressing the importance of holiday season shopping for downtown shops. “I believe it encourages customers to take their time downtown and explore shops that they have never been to before.”
Metered parking in city spots costs 25 cents per hour. In past years city officials have estimated that allowing free holiday parking means the city misses out on a potential $8,500 in revenue.
The vote to approve the free parking came shortly after council took its first look at the preliminary 2022 budget, which included a deficit of approximately $805,000 and raised the possibility of a 1-mill property tax increase to cover the portion of the deficit not covered by federal COVID-19 relief funds.
The meters affected by the decision include those on Chestnut Street from Water Street to Diamond Park, Park Avenue from Walnut Street to Arch Street, Market Street from East Center Street to Arch Street, East Center Street from Park Avenue to Water Street, Water Street from Boynton Street to Chestnut Street, South Main Street from Diamond Park to Arch Street, the metered spots located around the Market House, and several spots on the southwestern corner of Diamond Park closest to Chestnut Street.