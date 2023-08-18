The curtain will soon rise on the Park Avenue Cinema’s final spectacle, and this one is sure to bring the house down.
Board members of the city of Meadville’s Redevelopment Authority voted 4-0 to award a bid for the theater’s demolition at their most recent meeting. Board Chairman Jim Miale did not attend the meeting.
With the lowest among four bids received, Empire Excavation & Demolition Inc. of Waterford was awarded the contract. Empire’s bids of $55,000 for the demolition and $5,595 for installation of siding on an adjacent building after the demolition were significantly lower than any other bids received.
A spokeswoman for Empire declined to comment Thursday on a possible timeline for the project because the company had not yet received the finalized contract.
The next lowest of the four bidders was Minniefield Demolition Services LLC of West Mifflin, which bid $140,000 for the demolition and $20,000 for the siding installation. The bids ranged as high as $225,000 for the demolition and $90,000 for the siding installation.
The wide range of bids led to follow-up by city officials after the Aug. 4 opening.
“I spoke with representatives from Empire,” wrote Ashley Porter, the city’s consulting engineer, in a bid recommendation letter to the RDA board members, “and I specifically reminded them of the 24-hour time frame within which they could provide a notice to our office of any material and substantial mistake(s) in their bid price preparation.
“They have indicated,” Porter continued, “that they are comfortable they can complete the project work as specified for the bid pricing they have submitted.”
Citing Empire’s work for clients of Porter Consulting Engineers P.C. in the past, Porter recommended that the board accept the bid.
Miale signed a notice to proceed this week, according to Renna Wrubleski.
“We don’t have it scheduled yet,” Wrubleski said Thursday. “We’re obviously hoping for as soon as possible but it’s based on Empire’s schedule.”
The demolition work will include removal and disposal of materials and debris, a process that is made more challenging because of a “party” wall the building shares with the structure just to the south at 964 Park Avenue, the current location of McClure’s Fish House and More.
Once interior concrete floor slabs and foundations have been excavated, the site will be backfilled and 6 inches of topsoil added in preparation for a grass lawn area. The north side of 964 Park Ave. will be covered with metal siding.
Following the demolition the area will be available for use in conjunction with The Arc Community Greenspace located to the rear of the building, City Manager Maryann Menanno has stated in the past. The ultimate goal is redevelopment.
The theater closed in August 2019 and was purchased by the RDA last year for $21,000 in the Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau’s judicial sale. Properties obtained at judicial sale are sold free and clear of any delinquent taxes, mortgages or liens, with the exception of federal liens.
Prior to the sale, the property had accumulated nearly $52,000 in unpaid property taxes, Crawford County Treasurer Christine Krzysiak said at the time.
