The glitz and glamor of a fashion show took on a hometown appeal in Meadville on Friday as the models of the Catwalk on Chestnut made their return.
In its fifth year, the Catwalk was started by a trio of Meadville entrepreneurs. Chateau Christine owner Christine Yamrick, Confections of a Cake Lover owner Sarah Chapp and former Cobblestone Cottage and Gardens co-owner Dan Hunter.
What started as an idea for a photo shoot evolved into the fashion show, which this year involved 10 businesses and about 40 models. The event is organized by the Meadville Independent Business Alliance, of which Yamrick is president.
The timing of the event, just at the start of the fall season, is an important one, according to Yamrick.
"For all of us in the retail business, this is when we're launching our fall line, our fall products," she said.
In regards to the more artistic businesses involved — such as The Chalk Shop or Lucky Lucy's Tattoo — Yamrick said the event provides an ideal setting to showcase their artistry for a wide audience.
As the name implies, the catwalk sees a section of Chestnut Street transformed into a fashion runway. The businesses involved offer three to four models each, who then strut their stuff up and down the street for a gathered audience.
Yamrick said the event creates a "big city feel," while Chapp said the catwalk helps people realize the wide array of products available at a local business.
"People just don't realize the things you can buy right in town," Chapp said.
Another significant draw: the sheer uniqueness of the event. Yamrick said the catwalk is an innovative idea for a smaller-sized town, one which isn't replicated in very many other neighborhoods in the area.
Keen to be inclusive, Chapp said the event aims to feature a wide variety of body types, featuring men and women, and people young and old. Yamrick herself often asks business owners from stores not featuring models to serve as her own models, giving them a chance to take part in the event.
One business owner who opted to prepare a lineup of models this year was Georgette Bennett, owner of The Chalk Shop. This was her second year taking part in the event, the first occurring only a month after The Chalk Shop opened in 2019.
"We honestly had no idea what it was," Bennett said.
Despite that initial unfamiliarity, she quickly came to enjoy the event, and said she wished more events of its nature could be held in downtown.
She was also glad the event was able to be held this year after it was canceled due to COVID-19 last year. She was worried if it had been put off again, interest may have been lost and Meadville would lose out on the benefits of the event.
Bennett utilized the stenciling art her business is known for in creating the outfits for her models this year. While in her first year she had her daughters as her models, she got her employees to take up the roles this time around.
"They didn't have a choice," she said with a laugh.
Derek Gladysiewski was one such model for The Chalk Shop. The master carpenter for the business, Gladysiewski went for a construction worker look, featuring a hard hat and tools.
Gladysiewski echoed Bennett's comments on the need to have more events like the Catwalk. He said he could remember growing up in a small town in Armstrong County with only two major industries, not giving much variety in what could be enjoyed in town.
"When you have something that can bring people in and show off what you have, the more power to you," he said.
Cheree Frizzell, manager of The Chalk Shop, served as the emcee for each of the models at the event. Frizzell said events like Catwalk bring the community together and have a way of slowly growing overtime, gaining notoriety and attracting attention from further away.
The reputation of the Catwalk was enough to bring out Luann Miller, a Meadville resident who attended the fashion show for the first time this year with her friends. Miller said she and her friends had previously said they would attend, but 2021 was the time they finally committed to it.
What drove Miller to attend was seeing how beautified downtown Meadville had become.
"Everything is so built up downtown in terms of the stores," she said.
While Miller slightly bemoaned that she was missing out on the Meadville Area Senior High School football game by attending the fashion show, the catwalk was a special something that made it worth missing out on a game.
"It's only a once-a-year thing," she said.
