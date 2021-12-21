No one can say downtown Meadville doesn't get into the holiday spirit.
Whether it's the light displays at Diamond Park to the various decorated facades on businesses along Chestnut Street, Crawford County's largest city has an array of displays for anyone driving or walking through town, hoping to get excited for the coming holiday.
But what goes into putting up all of those ornaments, trinkets and tinsel? For some, it requires a lot of preparatory work.
Getting ready for the holiday decorating starts early at Chateau Christine. Owner Christine Yamrick said she starts ordering pieces for next December's display in January, though the decorations themselves don't arrive until the summer.
Decorating the Chateau's interior begins in the third week of October, while the exterior decoration starts following the Meadville Halloween Parade. The goal is to have everything up and ready for Ladies Day Out.
"We put in a lot of hours," Yamrick said. "There were five of us and we all worked Sundays and Monday through Saturday as well."
Chateau Christine aims for an ever-evolving set of Christmas decorations.
For example, the idea for the Chateau's facade this year was white. The storefront windows prominently feature white decorations, including a white artificial tree, mixed with some gold with a wintry feeling.
Such decorations can serve as a major attraction for people downtown. Yamrick said she has people who notice the decorations and decide to stop on by to shop. Compliments are also frequent, and Yamrick said people have told her the Chateau has a "New York City window."
As for Yamrick herself, picking a particular favorite decoration is hard to decide.
"I just love all the trees and lights."
Over at The Woolen Mill, some of its most iconic Christmas decorations come from an unexpected source. The reindeer and Santa's sleigh standees that adorn the upper windows of the storefront's facade were found in a barn owned by the sister of Sue Wycoff, co-owner of the business.
"They were just laying on the second floor of the barn, getting old and bent up," Wycoff said.
The pieces were retrieved and touched up, and now are a prominent feature of downtown decorations in Meadville. They're joined in The Woolen Mill by a dozen large trees and five smaller ones standing in the various upper-level windows around the shop.
Putting those decorations up in the windows can be a tricky proposition.
"We spend a lot of time going up and down an extension ladder," Wycoff said with a chuckle. "It's a little precarious but we get it done."
Wycoff estimated it took around three whole days to get all of the decorations up. The efforts this year were enhanced with a new addition, as the lights lining the facade windows are now on the outside rather than the inside, something Wycoff felt would enhance the effect. She has received many compliments on how the store looks, especially in the evenings when other lights are off.
As nice as it is hearing the compliments, Wycoff said putting up the displays is also a delight.
"It's really fun for us to make the store beautiful, and I think everyone enjoys looking at the decorations," she said.
For Jennifer Murphy, owner of Tattered Corners New & Used Bookstore, decorating for Christmas called for bringing in some outside help.
Tattered Corners' storefront display this year was put together by Murphy's aunt and cousin Tami Bossard and Mallory Saltrelli. Bossard is an artist, in addition to being a published author, and designed the display, with Saltrelli helping her put it all together.
As would be appropriate for a bookstore, the diorama is based off the classic children's Christmas story "The Polar Express." It features a recreation of the titular train, as well as the bell featured at the end of the story which only rings for people who believe in Santa Claus.
The effort appears to have been worth it, as the facade has proven popular with children, according to Murphy, a testament to the longevity of the 1985 story's popularity.
"Kids love it today just as much as kids did when it first came out," Murphy said of the book.
In the past, Tattered Corners has featured holiday displays based on a variety of themes, including Santa's workshop, a winter wonderland and "The Nutcracker."
While certainly a draw to her own store, Murphy sees the displays as helping wider Meadville as well.
"My windows collectively with others help contribute to the Christmas feeling on Chestnut Street and the surrounding downtown," she said.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.