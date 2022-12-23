The time of the year has come to reminisce and to speculate. Remembering is sometimes much harder than anticipating.
The last couple of years have been challenging to say the least. Our generation has never been through a health crisis like COVID-19. It affected every family in some way. Prices are up. Fuel and heating costs are through the roof. Family members are gone.
Who would have thought you would have to wait six months or so to get a new car? The price of fertilizer and fuel has affected the cost of food and grain. The avian flu and the rise in grain prices has necessitated a rise in the price of eggs.
Our supply chain works most of the time, except when it does not. At least we have not had to stand in line for a loaf of bread or a new sheet for the bed. We will get through this and be better for it.
Looking back should make us appreciate what we have. Enjoy what you have worked so hard to obtain. You have family, a roof over your head, food to eat and we don’t have to worry about a bomb dropping from the sky. Remember the good neighbors and friends, teachers, service people and the girl who gives you a smile in the morning with your cup of coffee.
This is life’s supply chain, and we need to keep working to make it function properly. If you have a problem with a friend or family member, fix it now so you can enjoy their love and support in the future. Talking problems through is one of the greatest gifts we have been given. (For all you mothers out there, talking is a gift.)
What is so great about the future is the fact that you don’t know what rewards lie ahead. If you are lucky enough to know you are getting a grandbaby in 2023, congratulations! There are graduations, proms and weddings, all big events to look anticipate. Fun times.
There are also small events that happen automatically every day. Taking the garbage to the curb for the neighbor lady is not high on your list of life events, but for Mrs. Smith, it will make her smile all day. Take the kids on a picnic. Put a peanut butter and jelly sandwich in a bag and go sit under a tree or along a creek bank and let the kids run. They will remember it for years and so will you. Good things do not have to cost a lot of money or take months of planning. Sometimes they just happen and that is good.
2022 was a special year for a certain group of us who hit the big 70. Trust us, 70 is not that bad. How we got to this point is a mystery. Seems like we just hit 30. Still feeling good and getting around is a blessing. Some of us have had various parts replaced, eyes tuned up and parts repaired and are ready for the next adventure.
The whole seventy thing did not really hit home until discussing hearing aids with a younger family member and they said, “well you guys are 70.” We are, and glad of it.
Let us hope 2023 is everything you want it to be. With a little hope, generosity and love it will.
Susan Armburger is president of Cochranton Area Public Library and Cochranton borough manager. Mark Roche is mayor of Cochranton, a community historian and local businessman.
