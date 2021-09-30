COCHRANTON — Traces of yellow and orange have begun to appear on the trees, an unofficial announcement that fall is upon us. This annual occurrence will soon account for the magnificent transformation of the landscape. There are few among us who do not look forward to enjoying those customs associated with the fall harvests. Before we begin this season of homecomings, pumpkin and apple fests, and celebration of “All Hallows' Eve," we want to focus one last time on this past summer.
On behalf of the Borough of Cochranton and the CARE (Cochranton Area Redevelopment Effort) committee, it is our pleasure to extend a welcome to the residents of Adams Place. We had a chance to meet many of you at the ribbon-cutting ceremonies and look forward to having you participate in the many annual activities that occur in this community. The CARE group would like to thank all who participated and donated to the “Taste of Cochranton” event, the Poker Paddle and the annual golf outing.
Funds were also generated during the Summer Flea Market, contributions from local businesses and the generosity of donors during the Crawford Gives campaign. All these events combined raised in excess of $10,000, which will be used to make improvements in Lions Community Park and pledged toward the construction of a new home show facility at the Cochranton Fairgrounds. We may have been gathered to support town improvements, but discovered the best benefit came in having the community together again. It was a pleasure once again to have the opportunity to gather and visit with friends and neighbors.
There is no doubt what the most important asset of the Cochranton community is — the people. Through all the trials and tribulations of the past year, this summer’s activities revived that community spirit that reminds us why this is the place we’re all proud to call home.
We like to reminisce about the good ole days. We remember when we thought everything moved a little slower, prices were fairer, people were more neighborly and everyone got along. We have faced problems in the past, but this latest crisis has left us unsettled. We have become wary of what to do next.
Your attendance at or participation in any of the summer activities signaled a shared vision that we can once again return to those popular events of our past. We discovered that many of you still have that “roll-up-your-sleeves” mentality; people were willing to volunteer their time and support the past summer’s projects. Many even confessed they enjoyed the experience and asked to be reminded when the next project could use their help.
Turn off the TV, get off the couch, and take a stroll around the community as Mother Nature recolors the landscape this fall. Experience what is going on in the community and you may discover a project that could use your special talents and by chance you may meet some unique individuals, your neighbors.
Great things happen here!
Susan Armburger is president of Cochranton Area Public Library and Cochranton borough manager. Mark Roche is mayor of Cochranton, a community historian and local businessman.