COCHRANTON — School starts. Those words bring back so many memories.
We are of the age that the first day of school meant a new outfit, new shoes and a new lunch box — if you did not eat lunch in the cafeteria, which cost 35 cents in 1958.
We received a new pencil, a No. 2 pencil, of course, and a new box of crayons. The crayons were flat and were supposed to last all year. You always felt bad for the kids who broke theirs, through no fault of their own. You received a Clearfield Supply tablet, which had a drawing of an airplane on the front. If you were older, you might have gotten a new tablet and pencil after the Christmas break.
We received our textbooks and put our name on the name plate in the back. You were responsible for giving the book back in the same condition as when you received it.
We used white school paste for all our projects that needed to be “glued.” The teacher had a large jar of it on the supply shelf in our room. A few used to “taste” the paste from time to time. We all had the same equipment.
When we did pumpkins at Halloween, everyone did one. You drew what kind of face you wanted (some of us had artistic ability and some of us did not) and then we hung them up all around the room. We did our own decorations for most of the holidays. We grew up working together. Those were the days.
Of course, school today is a totally different ballgame: COVID-19 concerns, face masks, distancing. Children need their friends and an in-person learning experience. We were lucky.
School starting also means off to college. For the student, it means off to a new adventure. Meeting new people and conquering the world. For Mom and Dad, it means “she is gone,” "our baby has left."
Speaking as a parent, this was hard, especially when the youngest one leaves. What are you going to do? The last 18 years of your life revolve around the needs of this precious child. You think “no one needs me anymore.”
Wrong. They will forever need you.
It was so refreshing to hear one of them say, “How did you do it, how did you manage to raise me?” That question has been mulled over several times. Being younger helped. Getting a kitten helped with the loneliness and you didn’t have to worry about him being brought home on the back of a tow truck.
As you sit in your favorite chair, favorite beverage in hand, congratulate yourself on a job well done. You have laid the groundwork, watch what they do with it.
Susan Armburger is president of Cochranton Area Public Library and Cochranton borough manager. Mark Roche is mayor of Cochranton, a community historian and local businessman.