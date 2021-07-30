COCHRANTON — Generations of Cochranton children have received a stern parental warning each summer, “Stay out of French Creek." The strong currents and deep holes along the shore can be dangerous and even the strongest swimmers run the risk of drowning. The recent storms have swollen the normally tranquil creek into a rushing torrent. Fully uprooted trees bob along the channel and quickly disappear. It is easy to see the power that is unleashed by the rushing water.
In recent years, French Creek has become a recreational treasure for the area. The brightly colored kayaks floating down the creek have become a familiar sight. Organized events manage to swell the number of participants during weekend paddles. Attired in life jackets and helmets, the paddlers are schooled in procedures that could keep them safe.
The creek, originally a mode of transportation for our early settlers, had become by the late 1890s more of an idle attraction. Residents used canoes and flat-bottom boats for a lazy float down the stream or a method of finding the best fishing spots. A boat ride to Carlton or Utica was similar to us taking a Sunday car ride to explore the rural countryside. Such a trip on July 4 of 1892 turned into a tragedy that would capture emotions of the Cochranton community.
Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Hood of Utica had planned an outing on French Creek with Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Haseltine for the Fourth of July. The Hoods arrived on the 1:20 afternoon train and went to the Haseltines to complete the preparation for the ride on French Creek. An invitation was extended to a 14-year-old girl named Nellie Naramore to be part of the party.
The heavy rain of the proceeding day had raised the creek but Mr. Haseltine had made the trip several times and there were no concerns. The party pushed off from beneath the covered bridge about 2 p.m. According to Mr. Hood, all went smoothly until they reached the bridge at Carlton. It was decided that they stop for lunch and, while attempting to get to the right shore, the flat-bottom skiff struck a large log partly under water that upset the boat, sending its passengers into the swift current of the creek.
Arthur Haseltine was a good swimmer but his first concern was to save his wife. They appeared to go down together and were lost. Mr. Hood caught sight of Nellie trying to swim to shore but the power of the rushing water pulled her beneath the waves and she disappeared from view.
Mr. Hood happened to come up near the boat and managed to catch hold of a hole created by the boat striking the log. Hood could not swim and called to his wife to grab hold of his foot. The boat once again turned over with husband and wife clasping hands over the exposed bottom. They floated about a mile and a quarter downstream before coming to rest among some willows near the head of an island.
The afternoon train, from Oil City, passed and the baggage master noticed the Hoods stranded on the creek and upon reaching Utica reported the mishap. A rescue party was quickly dispatched and the couple rescued from their harrowing accident.
Being late in the day, little could be done to recover the bodies of the drowned but early the next morning the creek was filled with more than 50 men in boats to begin the search. About 2 p.m. the body of Arthur Haseltine was recovered and brought back to Cochranton for burial. Haseltine’s funeral was conducted the next afternoon.
The search continued for the other two bodies for three days to no avail. As the afternoon freight train was making its way to Utica, engineer Madison Baker noticed the body of Mrs. Haseltine floating down the creek about a mile above Utica. The train was stopped and members of the train crew swam into the creek to recover the body. Mrs. Haseltine had been in the water for four days and her funeral was held in the Presbyterian Church at half past 7. A very large crowd of friends and mourners accompanied the body to the cemetery and in the twilight of the evening she was laid to rest beside her husband. The editor of The Cochranton Times noted in his account of the tragedy, “They were lovely and pleasant in their lives and in death they were not divided.”
Searchers eager to find the body of Nellie Naramore worked day and night, and the gruesome discovery came at 10 a.m. Sunday morning (July 10). Her body was discovered by Cochranton merchant A.T. Brown, lodged beneath a cluster of willows on an island below Carlton.
Arrangements were made immediately and a funeral was conducted at the home of her parents with burial in the Cochranton Cemetery attended by a host of mourning residents.
Within a short period of time an 11-stanza poem titled "A Fatal Fourth" appears in the local paper. It was composed by E.A. Brenneman and was set to the tune, “Home Sweet Home,” it retells the chilling calamity that affected the community. The first verse captures the mood of the community:
"The little town of Cochranton
Is shrouded now in gloom
For two of its best citizens
Lie silent in the tomb.
And little Nellie Naramore,
The city’s joy and pride,
Was forced to meet a youthful death
In French Creek’s muddy tide."
The final verse contains the warning given to the many generations that dare venture onto the water. We have grown accustom to the beauty of the tranquil waters and easily forget the dangers that may be awaiting us:
"And now, my friends, the story’s done,
The song, it now is o’er,
For the time that knew them once
Now knows them here no more.
We all should take a warning
From this fatal accident
And all should try and ready be
When the angel, Death, is sent."
Susan Armburger is president of Cochranton Area Public Library and Cochranton borough manager. Mark Roche is mayor of Cochranton, a community historian and local businessman.