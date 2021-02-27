COCHRANTON — This time of year involves planning for spring, and the planting of gardens, vegetables or flowers, in anticipation of better weather. The planning that goes into good veggies or flowers can take up a good amount of recliner time on cold, snowy days. Looking at the pictures in the Burpee catalog, which Granddad always received, gives you hope for better days ahead.
One of our residents stopped by the other day on his way home from the Post Office. Knowing that he raises wonderful tomatoes every year, we asked for his secret to a successful crop. His reply was that he starts them from seed. Starting from seed is a time-consuming endeavor for sure. But this year, everyone has lots of time at home.
The best thing about starting your tomato crop from seed is the control you have over disease and production. Also, many varieties are not available for us to buy as plants, so seeds are the way to go. Many families have heirloom seeds that have been saved and handed down through the generations. When making your own spaghetti sauce and juice, the old varieties can’t be beat.
Another gentleman enlightened us as to how to jump start your seeds with a heated mat. He already has kale sprouts for his spring garden. He does not care for kale, but his wife does. He said his fingers are itchy to get into the dirt.
We were lucky to grow up in an area that had several greenhouses where you could purchase garden plants of the highest quality and grown with love. One of the greenhouses that was a big part of the community was Beers Greenhouse.
Beers was a wonderful place, especially if you loved flowers. We have particularly fond memories of Mr. Beers giving a personal tour of the greenhouse to a repeat customer who loved seeing all the flowers. You could tell he enjoyed giving the tour as much as the customer enjoyed listening to him talk about the flowers. During the winter months, seeds and cuttings were planted and by spring the beds of the greenhouse would glow with the geraniums, petunias, and varieties of bedding plants ready to be transplanted throughout the community. Flats of tomatoes, peppers and other wonderful plants were always waiting for the backyard gardener.
If you wanted to “Say it with Flowers,” Beers Florist and Greenhouses would have that perfect floral tribute to help you celebrate. Many an anniversary, holiday or special moment in time were remembered with a handcrafted gift from the Beers family. Each spring, the greenhouse was ready to fulfill the gardening and flower needs of the community.
Clifford Beers and his wife, Margaret, opened their floral business in 1934 on North Franklin Street with a single greenhouse in the yard beside their home. Over the years, they gradually expanded their operation, and it would grow to over 25,000 square feet of growing space, adding a retail storefront during World War II.
The business was in the truest sense a family operation. All their children became part of the work crew and several generations of family would continue to staff the operation until it was sold in 1999. The greenhouse operation expanded to include fresh grown cut flowers, carnations, and all types of vegetable and bedding plants. A second location was added at Sandy Lake in 1962. The retail store was enlarged to two stories in 1968 to accommodate the growing services. Ownership passed from father to his son, Richard, in 1973.
A mainstay of the business was the floral arrangements for many of the local weddings. For over 66 years, Margaret was tasked with furnishing that special bouquet for each bride — not to mention the many bouquets and special arrangements that marked those “special moments” in our lives. Countless numbers of young girls received their first corsage as they attended the prom at the local high school. Each Memorial Day, the Beers operation planted and placed urns on many of the graves in the local cemeteries.
Clifford died in 1993. Margaret completed her final bouquet in 1999, at 91 years old. Margaret’s final wedding flowers were done for Krista Patrick (her mother, Dreama, was a dance teacher in the community for many years). Margaret passed away in 2008. Margaret and Clifford will always be among our favorite memories.
Susan Armburger is president of Cochranton Area Public Library and Cochranton borough manager. Mark Roche is mayor of Cochranton, a community historian and local businessman.