COCHRANTON — Last summer was not a normal summer by any means. No family reunions, picnics, fairs, parades, concerts, or social gatherings of any kind. Glad that summer is behind us.
We like the old-fashioned summer where you can look out your window and see what your friends and neighbors are doing, mowing grass, painting their house, packing up the car for vacation. The neighbor boys walk by carrying their fishing poles and you know they are going to enjoy a lazy afternoon along the banks of the creek to see what is biting.
Kids go by on their bikes, or their skateboards, or those newfangled “hover boards” that do not look safe on their way to get a snack at the store. Not much can be had for 25 cents these days, so you had better take along a couple of bucks to satisfy your craving.
Hopefully, this summer you will be able to sit on your porch after dinner and hear the great Cochranton Marching Band practicing for the upcoming competition season. If the winds are blowing right, you can hear practice up and down French Creek. The sounds of the band always bring a smile.
These days cars going by with canoes or kayaks on top are a normal sight. The boat launch on French Creek at the new bridge (the bridge will be new for at least 25 years) has brought a lot of water enthusiasts to our town. The parking lot at the launch is full of cars almost every weekend. The picnic area at the launch is an ideal spot for a quiet lunch.
CARE (Cochranton Area Redevelopment Effort) will be sponsoring a Poker Paddle this year. The first French Creek Poker Paddle was held in 2019 with 48 participants. It was quite a colorful display of kayaks on the creek. The event was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prize for high hand is $300 and low hand is $150. It should be noted that there are Grade 1 rapids to negotiate before Cochranton Landing. Water levels and weather are watched carefully, and all attendees are kept informed just prior to the event. This year's event is Saturday. More information can be found on Cochranton CARE’s website at cochrantoncare.org.
Cochranton is going to have the Cochranton Community Fair this year. The parade will be held on Aug. 4 starting at 6:30 p.m. The theme for this year’s fair parade is “Cochranton Memories." It will be nice to see friends and neighbors at the fair and eat some good fair food. As always, there is no admission fee for the fair.
One of Cochranton’s true gems is Lions Park. The park is available for all kind of summer activities. CARE has replaced some of the old equipment with new swings and slides. The walking trail around the park provides a wonderful place for an evening stroll. There are pavilions that can be rented for that family reunion or special event. Restrooms and electric are available. Phone the borough office at (814) 425-3365 for more information on Lions Park.
Susan Armburger is president of Cochranton Area Public Library and Cochranton borough manager. Mark Roche is mayor of Cochranton, a community historian and local businessman.