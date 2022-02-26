COCHRANTON — Don’t know if you know this or not, but doctors can be bossy. Hence, the reason for spending a Friday night in the emergency room and several days on the third floor of Meadville Medical Center. Laying in bed staring at the wall makes for some time to reflect.
All you hear on the news these days is negativity. You begin to think that everyone is out for themselves and don’t care about people. This is not true. Spending four days on the third floor was a renewing experience. You are reminded there are caring, hard working people in this world.
COVID has changed our prospective on things. It has made many families change their schedules, change their viewpoint, and change their lives. Many of the nurses work at different hospitals, different departments, or different floors.
Being a patient, you have lots of time to chat and ask questions. Getting to know people is one of the under-utilized pleasures of life.
A good nurse can be the highlight of a hospital stay. One such nurse was a girl who worked three 12-hour days at Hamot, three 12-hour days at MMC and taught a class at Gannon. The lady in an adjacent bed asked, “Why do you work so hard?” The reply was “because I love what I do.” Thank you for loving your work.
One of the nurses was a traveling nurse. She was from a town in Pennsylvania about two hours away. She worked seven days on and eight days off. When asked why she did the traveling work she replied that she got to meet a lot of people and experience different work environments.
Cochranton has produced a lot of good nurses through the years. While visiting the surgical unit, the question was asked if the unit was the same one from the old City Hospital. Yes, was the reply. Two ladies from Cochranton, Linda Peterson and Janet Myers, spent many years working in surgery. They were best friends, having gone to nursing school together at City Hospital and then working together until retirement. Linda has passed away, but Janet can still be seen out and about in Cochranton.
Evelyn Dorchester worked with Dr. Greg Ney for many years. Dr. Ney left college to enlist in the 14th Armored Division during World War II and returned to medical school in 1949. Following his internship at Allegheny General Hospital, he started his practice in 1954. He served the medical needs of the Cochranton community until 1967. While in Cochranton, he believed that the community doctor should be active in the community they served. He was a member of borough vouncil, a founding member of the Cochranton Lions Club, active in the American Legion Post, Masonic Lodge 790, and was a director at the First National Bank of Cochranton. He was honored by the Cochranton community as “Man of the Year” in 1967. A scholarship is awarded in his honor each year at Cochranton High School. Upon closing his practice, he donated his building and equipment to the community to be used as a medical center and to help attract new physicians to the community. Dr. Ney died in 2013.
Mrs. Dorchester continued to work for several doctors who followed Dr. Ney. She worked for Dr. Vulkmer for two years and for Dr. Dean for eight years, retiring after 26 years of service.
All these women have two things in common: caring and dedication to a job they love. They work, or have worked, long hours, have missed time with family and friends and are not always appreciated for what they do. Thank you for caring.
Events in your life are said to happen for a reason. A renewal of the believe in humankind was worth the stay.
Susan Armburger is president of Cochranton Area Public Library and Cochranton borough manager. Mark Roche is mayor of Cochranton, a community historian and local businessman.