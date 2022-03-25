COCHRANTON — The recent announcement of the closing of the First National Bank of Pennsylvania office on Adams Street removes the oldest existing business from the community.
The bank had been the anchor of Cochranton’s business district, tracing its beginning back to May of 1877. The institution was conceived in response to a community need.
We have to imagine looking over the shoulder of early Cochranton merchant Robert Patton as he counted the money in his safe. Patton owned a store on Adams Street that was located in the two-story brick building that was later the Red & White Store and the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Lodge facility. He owned one of the few safes in Cochranton, whose population was a little over 500 in the 1870s. Much to his surprise, he found he had in “safe keeping” nearly $60,000 in cash — a considerable amount at the time. With his extensive business background, it took little thought for him to decide the community needed a bank.
Patton was born in Newtownards, County Down, Ireland, on Oct. 31, 1830, and at age 11 came to northwestern Pennsylvania, settling with his parents in Mercer County. Moving to Pittsburgh in 1844, he served as an apprentice in the harness-making trade. He would return to Cochranton in 1850 to ply his trade. Six years later, he would be appointed borough postmaster and would also open a grocery store in partnership with his brother William.
With a change in the national administration following the 1860 election, he would lose his position as postmaster. Patton changed his focus to his business, in adding a line of dry goods, carpets, furnishings, boots, shoes, wallpaper, produce, tobacco, china and glass, thus transforming the business into a general mercantile store. In 1875, his son, James C. Patton, would join the business as a partner.
In addition to Patton, there were two other Cochranton individuals who were principal founders of the borough’s first bank, William Brown and Jesse Moore. Little is known about Brown, but Jesse Moore had been a Civil War veteran, having lost an arm during his service. Moore would sell his shoe store and accept the position of the first cashier of the bank. The Cochranton Savings Bank was founded on May 31, 1877, with Patton elected the first president, his image adorned the original stock certificates. In 1879, a 2½-story Victorian brick building was constructed at 128 W. Adams St., the current location of the First National Bank of Pennsylvania office.
The original bank was 20 feet by 50 feet and the first-floor facility was cramped with an interior stairway and a vault located to the rear. A caged customer counter divided the room in half. The second level featured a “hall” that was used for shareholders meetings and other community groups. Cashier Moore owned the spartan contents of the room, which included a desk, letterpress, pictures, chairs and a revolver, which he later sold to the bank in 1894.
Patton was described as a stern, somewhat selfish individual and was known to be a workaholic. He was known to stay up into the early hours of the morning reading and then work a full day at the store. This routine had an adverse effect on his health and his stamina finally gave out. He died June 8, 1882, at age 51.
The bank continued to flourish and grow; by 1891 the assets had grown to $107,300 based on its capital stock of $20,000. Cashier Moore proposed raising the bank’s capital stock to $50,000 and they applied for a national bank charter. The bank was granted a federal charter on July 26, 1894, and The First National Bank of Cochranton was established. Hugh Smith was elected the first president, with Moore retaining his position as cashier.
One of the most dynamic leaders in the bank’s history would begin his 61-year career in 1905. James Harold Allison would be employed as the office clerk. His early duties included building the fires in the stoves, sweeping the floors, assisting the cashier and complete the cleaning duties after the bank closed. He would rise to cashier, vice president (1935), president (1942) and chairman of the board of directors (1956), a post that he held until his death in 1966.
The original Victorian brick building would serve as the bank’s headquarters until 1949. The old building had survived a devastating block fire that had claimed a quarter of the Adams Street business district in 1928. Following the fire, the bank purchased the adjoining lot to the west. Upon the ending of World War II, the directors decided that a larger facility was needed by the community.
In April 1949, the bank’s contents were transferred to a temporary headquarters across the street. The W.L. Dunn Construction Co. began demolition of the original brick structure and replaced it with a single-story building measuring 40 feet by 62 feet. The building was designed by the Mosler Safe Co. The design was centered around a vault that was constructed of 18-inch concrete reinforced sides with a 2-inch steel lining. The safe door was a foot thick and included automatically controlled time clocks. The 10-ton vault featured 120 square feet of room and initially had 400 safe deposit boxes.
The exterior of the new structure was covered with Indiana limestone and featured the bank name carved across the main façade. A clock was also featured above the entrance.
The lobby floor, customer counters and portions of the interior walls were made of Italian Travernelle marble. The entrance doors to the offices and the counter edges were trimmed in hammered aluminum designs produced by the local Grove City firm of Wendell August Forge. The new office equipment was of a modern design and made of steel, adding to the fire-proof quality of the building.
The new bank opened its doors for business on Dec. 10, 1949. Shareholder equity at the time was $218,000 with deposits topping $2.1 million.
Acquiring the adjoining property to the east in 1965, the bank made room for a drive-in facility that opened the following summer.
In 1981, a branch office was opened in the community of Sheakleyville and a second branch at Conneaut Lake followed in 1983. At this time, the Cochranton main office received an interior and exterior facelift.
Changes in the banking industry would lead to mergers and by 1986, First National Bank of Cochranton was the last independent bank in Crawford County. Within a year, on Feb. 27, 1987, the bank would merge with Marine Bank. At this time the assets were valued at $32 million and the bank had a staff of 28. A sharp contrast from its early beginnings in 1894, when two employees conducted the daily business with assets valued at $100,000. Just as Patton had initial thought, there was a need for a little “safe-keeping.”
Susan Armburger is president of Cochranton Area Public Library and Cochranton borough manager. Mark Roche is mayor of Cochranton, a community historian and local businessman.