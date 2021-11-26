COCHRANTON — Hope and wishes are a big part of this time of the year. The dictionary defines hope as a wish, faith or trust. The last two years have been a trying experience to say the least. We all hope that the world will be able to right itself and life will get back to normal.
This year most of us hope to celebrate the holidays with our families. A big turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and gravy all around the table. Hopefully, all the family is there. Many families will have empty spots at the table. Hopefully, you may have new members of the family either by birth or marriage. New members to help share the old traditions and start new ones.
Hope is the feeling you have when waiting for family driving for the holidays and the excitement you feel when you see their headlights in the driveway. Hope is what you have watching the gravy simmer on the stove and hope that it is not going to be “lumpy.” Hope is the feeling that envelopes you when you see your aunt coming in the door carrying two pies and hope one of them is pumpkin and one is apple.
Hope keeps us moving forward with our day-to-day life. Hope is the trust we have for the future. Hope is the faith that we will do our best for one another in the coming years.
Wishes are defined as needs, desires, and requests. This is the time of year that we wish for a lot of things. Santa is the big wish granter. Wishes to Santa are usually “desires.” Let us hope that Santa can grant everyone’s wishes in 2021.
When you get older, the wishes asked for from Santa change and sometimes he has a tough time granting those wishes.
We have been lucky the past couple of years that some of our wishes for the community have been answered. Adams Place is one of the biggest wishes that we have had. To see it become part of our community has been a joy.
Having a pharmacy is also a wish that has come to fruition. Having several doctors in our community is a need that has been met. Seeing remodeling and construction taking place throughout the borough is a desire that is being answered.
A big wish for next year is rebuilding the walking trail at Lions Park. Some new trees will be planted and reclaim work on the grounds will be done. New park benches are slated to be installed. Our hope is we never experience another damaging storm. We were lucky no one was hurt.
A big wish for the fairgrounds is construction of a new home show building. Work has been completed on the horse barn and it has been a big asset to the fair. Hopefully wishes for a new home show building will be granted.
These are big wishes for sure. Everyone has worked together to make these projects come to finalization. Our hope for the future is strong. Working together we can make good things happen.
It is our hope that you all have a wonderful holiday season.
Susan Armburger is president of Cochranton Area Public Library and Cochranton borough manager. Mark Roche is mayor of Cochranton, a community historian and local businessman.