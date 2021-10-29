With some conversations these days, it has become common practice for someone to whip out their cell phone and finger through a screen of images to show you a picture. Usually that can include numerous views, which can lead to additional discussions and, yes, more photos.
Sitting in the waiting room at the doctor’s office recently, two women were observed sharing what were believed to be photos of their grandchildren. They seemed quite entertained and it was pleasant way to pass the time waiting for their appointments. In this time of masks, they have removed the magazines and you are left to reflect on what images you can conjure in your head. Our brain flashes to the fact that we are seated in the area that had formerly been a photographer’s studio and how that whole industry has changed over the years.
In Cochranton, across from the municipal building on Adams Street, is the medical center of the Northwest Physicians Associates. The brick building has been the offices of many of the local physicians in the borough dating back to the post World War II era.
Ronald Gordon bought the lot in 1945 and constructed the current block building on the east end of the property. Within a few years, Merle Hauser purchased the building and operated a variety and glass company before selling to Dr. Gregg Ney in 1954. Ney would have it remodeled and establish his practice. He discontinued his practice in 1976 and offered it to the community as a medical center. The community raised nearly $9,000 to complete the sale and make updates to the offices. Several physicians would lease the offices and in 1989, Primary Care Support Services took over operation of the medical practice. Community Health Services, an affiliate of Meadville Medical Services took over the lease at the same time.
Looking back to the borough’s early history, prior to 1945, the lot contained a large wood frame building 20 feet by 40 feet attached to a 40-by-50 store reaching to the corner of the borough’s main intersection. This piece of property had been part of the original John Adams land grant. It was parceled out and by 1852 was purchased by early councilman Hugh Smith. Smith was a dry goods merchant and when he sold the property in 1865, the deed indicated that the lot had a store and warehouse on it. Robert McFate would eventually acquire the site. He built a new two-story frame store, opened as a general store in 1878. The additions to the east had already included a warehouse, meat market, doctor’s office, tailor shop and the photography studio. He would close his business in 1890 and move to New Castle, selling the buildings to Alfred T. Brown, the same year.
Brown, a shoe and leather goods merchant, expanded his business to include a line of clothing. The building became known as the Brown Block. The offices would change tenants over time but the photography studio would remain.
Louis Whitling came to Cochranton in 1860 as a teenager and opened his photography studio in 1874. Noted for his ingenuity and talent, his business flourished. Lew was active member of the community. He was among the early organizer of the Cochranton Coronet Band and a charter member of the Cochranton Odd Fellows Lodge. He served on the borough council, was town constable and justice of the peace. He sold his business to Howard Burger in 1891 and passed away in 1900, but this was not the end of the Whitling name in Cochranton photography. His son, Howard would take on the family profession and continue to capture local images until his death in 1957.
The studio was an interesting building. The entrance door was recessed between bay windows, used to display photos, frames, albums etc. which opened in to a room with a desk. Displays of photographs and frames decorated the walls of the office. The left side of the room contained a stairway that led to the second floor.
The second floor was the studio used for taking the photographs. It appears it was a larger space which included additional footage over the single office located below it. The far end of the building had a several large windows that opened towards Adams Street and a portion of the roof was also composed of glass. In the early days of photography, natural light was an important component of the process. The windows and ceiling were fitted with curtains that could control the amount and intensity of the light. The darkroom was probably on the opposite end so the negatives could be quickly developed following the exposure.
Having your picture taken was usually reserved for major events in the family. A trip to the studio was among the first duties of the newly wedded couple, they soon returned with the birth of their children as the family portrait documented the growth of their family. Individual images marked the milestones in their lives and all these images were preserved in the family album. These albums were handed down through the succeeding generations and formed an historical record of their family. Many of these images lack identification and sadly we are left to ponder who they were. Their identities have faded away with the passing of that generation.
Aside from the family, the photographer’s camera captured social events important to the community. High school graduation, a rite of passage event, required a class photograph. Sport teams, attired in their uniforms, were popular images to be recorded. The photographer ventured out of the studio to capture the community’s triumphs and tragedies. These often found their way into print as postcards to be shared with the masses.
As photography became available to the public, the studio continued to develop film and make enlargements while continuing to offer professional services.
Of course, many Cochranton residents will remember Ed Hildebran as the last borough photographer to have a studio in his home.
The images produced by these professionals have captured the legacy of our community and preserved a slice of our past to be shared with the generations to come. We are left to wonder what part of our history will be served by those digital images that rest in your phone.
Susan Armburger is president of Cochranton Area Public Library and Cochranton borough manager. Mark Roche is mayor of Cochranton, a community historian and local businessman.