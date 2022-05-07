COCHRANTON — Several weeks ago on a news broadcast, new mothers were discussing their concerns about the shortage of baby formula caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
This caused one woman to recall when mothers made their own formula. Mothers of the past were like that.
Mothers could feed a family of five on a pound of hamburger meat. They made bread, churned butter and made jam. They canned fruit and vegetables. They stretched a dollar when there were not dollars to go around.
Past mothers expected things of you. They expected you to do your chores. Listen to your teacher and learn while you were at school. They expected you to listen and be respectful; if you did not, you got a swat on the bottom. Mothers of the past wanted you to have a better life than they did.
They loved you through the good and the bad. They listened to your troubles and were there to lend support when you needed it most. Even though mothers could (and still can) give you “the look,” you knew that you were loved.
Motherhood can be rough. Mothers of today most always work outside of the home and do not have time to bake and can. They try to keep a balance of work and raising the kids. They still expect things from you. Today’s mothers deal with challenges from the outside world that past mothers did not even dream about. Cellphones and the internet expose children to experiences like no other. Getting on the “fix-it” website and finding out how to replace your kitchen faucet is great. Getting on a website to find out how to make a bomb is another. Today’s mothers must keep an eye on their child and the child’s social media.
What are mothers of the future going to experience? The world is changing every day. Raising a child has always been a big responsibility. But who knows what challenges moms of tomorrow are going to face? But as moms always do, they will rise to the challenge.
All mothers enter motherhood with the dream of raising children that get to fulfill their hopes and dreams. Having your child achieve their dreams is challenging work. Sometimes the path to adulthood takes a detour no one saw coming. But you work through it, you encourage, and you advise.
Those of us who still have our mothers are lucky. We have lost many mothers this past year. When you get of a certain age you know this is going to happen. Enjoy your mother while she is with you and remember to thank her for all the work, she put into making you into what you are today.
Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers.
Susan Armburger is president of Cochranton Area Public Library and Cochranton borough manager. Mark Roche is mayor of Cochranton, a community historian and local businessman.