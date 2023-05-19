COCHRANTON — Summer usually means nice weather and thoughts turning to plans for vacation.
These days, with the high prices of airline tickets and hotels, serious thought is given to the possibility of even taking a vacation. “Staycations” aren’t a bad idea if you have projects that need done or just want to sit and rest for a few days. Also, staycations are a great way to reconnect with local treasures.
Having just returned from the Washington Trail Summit, we have a lot of brochures for viewing here at the Cochranton Borough Office. Stop in and take a look, you may get some ideas for several local day trips.
Sometimes you forget how much history surrounds us in the French Creek Valley. The topic of the summit was the forts that were located in our area and their historic significance and George’s trip into the wilderness. There are a lot of things to see in the area related to our first president’s activities.
Just think, oil was discovered just 10 or so miles down the road. Drake Well Museum is a fine example of a day trip. You can picnic, fish, and enjoy Oil Creek. The museum is always updating its displays.
Of course, if you are into kayaking, Cochranton Landing is a fine place to launch for a trip down French Creek. Picnic tables are available at the launch for a leisurely lunch. The walking trail in Lions Park offers daily exercise and an opportunity for the kids to play and have a picnic lunch. The restrooms are open for the season. We ask that you end your day in the park at dusk.
It doesn’t matter how many times you have been to Pymatuning State Park, feeding the fish is always a fun family activity for an afternoon. There are also swimming, fishing and educational displays to enjoy.
One of our favorite vacations is getting together with family and friends. Recently we went on a vacation with a good friend to visit family. We took our chances and flew on the airline that had been having scheduling difficulties. Our flights went off without a hitch.
Since we had not visited this family member for five years (COVID-19 and family issues) we spent three days getting caught up on all the news. (You can talk that long and not run out of things to say.) That resulted in having to rest the voice for a period of time.
One good lesson we learned from COVID is what is important. Family members let their hair go natural, which for a lot of us means gray and laughing that gray hair really doesn’t matter anymore. It is amazing how people’s kids have grown up and we haven’t aged a bit. Parents and family members have been lost. Family visits help us come to terms with all the changes.
A family visit is just the thing for someone who needs downtime. When asked what was planned for the week of vacation, “nothing” was the answer. And nothing was planned. Just going to the grocery store in another part of the country is an eye-opening experience. Makes you glad for your grocery prices at home.
Going out to lunch and spending two or three hours is just fine. You don’t need to be somewhere; you are on vacation. We found that you can go to the barn in your housecoat, and no one cares, especially the horses. And you can ride there in a golf cart. Visits were made to several local thrift shops, which were run by Hospice, to see what bargains were to be found. Just riding through the countryside and taking in all the sights was a relaxing day.
A vacation doesn’t mean a long time away from home. You can vacation sitting in a lounger in your yard and looking up at the passing clouds. Just let your mind relax. During these hectic times we all need to give our minds a rest.
There is something to be said for sitting by a pool and letting someone make your bed, wash the towels, cook your breakfast, and do the dishes.
Hmmm … maybe next year.
Susan Armburger is president of Cochranton Area Public Library and Cochranton borough manager. Mark Roche is mayor of Cochranton, a community historian and local businessman.
