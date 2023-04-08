COCHRANTON — “Hail to thee, Oh Cochranton High School, may your banners wave on high,” is the opening stanza of the Cochranton alma mater that is calling back its alumni to gather for the 36th annual CHS 50+ Reunion.
The education of the community’s youth is a basic rite of passage experienced by every generation. Public education in Cochranton evolved from a log school on Adams Street to the present-day elementary and junior-senior high schools. The Cochranton school system was formally developed after the Borough of Cochranton was incorporated as a borough on April 5, 1855. Several frame buildings located on West Pine Street served the growing educational needs of the community until an impressive two-story, wood-frame Academy was constructed in 1884.
Each floor had three rooms; the primary grades were placed on the ground floor with the secondary students educated on the upper story. Under the direction of Professor A.C. McLean (principal), members of the first graduating class of Cochranton High School was presented diplomas on May 14, 1885. The class was comprised of six young ladies; Emma Hassler presented the first valedictory address. This began the annual graduation tradition.
A spectacular blaze consumed the Academy in 1917 and the community constructed a two-story, brick-and-mortar building on the same site to accommodate the community’s growing school population. Students not residing within the boundaries of the borough paid tuition to attend the school. This facility served several generations of scholars. The Cochranton school system consolidated with the surrounding township in 1949. Planning began for the construction of a new larger school facility. Graduation ceremonies held on May 18, 1954, marked the final graduation from the Pine Street School. Class valedictorian David Dunn delivered the final address.
The Class of 1955 had the privilege of being the first graduates of the new Cochranton Junior-Senior High School located on Second Street. The former building on Pine Street was reconfigured and housed grades one through six. In 1966, a new elementary school was constructed on South Franklin Street and the old building was razed.
The Second Street facility has undergone several additions and remodeling to continue to serve as the “Home of the Cardinals.” For the alumni, the reunion is not as much about the building but what went on within its walls. It is a celebration of those relationships of their school experiences and those friendships that have endured over the years.
The 50+ CHS Reunion will be held at Cochranton Community Church (3993 E. Church St.) on May 27, beginning with a welcome reception at 11:30 a.m. and a luncheon buffet at 1 p.m. The event is open to graduates from the classes of 1885 to 1972. Attendees must register by May 8.
The reunion committee has reached out to representatives of past classes to obtain addresses. If you are in need of information, contact Mark Roche at (814) 425-7700 or markroche@zoominternet.net.
Susan Armburger is president of Cochranton Area Public Library and Cochranton borough manager. Mark Roche is mayor of Cochranton, a community historian and local businessman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.