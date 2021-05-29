COCHRANTON — With the advent of the summer-like weather, residents of Cochranton have emerged from their homes.
The sounds of lawn mowers and weed cutters are noticeable in most every neighborhood as bushes are trimmed and lawns are manicured to be readied for outdoor activities planned for the coming months. This includes final touches to the community’s new senior living center, Adams Place. The borough’s newest residents are scheduled for a June move-in date.
Adams Place will fulfill a dream that has been in the minds of the local residents for more than a half a century. As early as the 1970s, attempts had been formulated to establish a facility that community residents could transition to once they were unable to maintain their residences. This would ensure that they would not have to leave the community they had called “home” for the major portion of their lives. Over the ensuing years, many attempts by several groups of individuals had been pursued but with no success.
The most recent attempt was facilitated by state Sen. Michele Brooks, connecting the Hudson Companies and the Cochranton Area Redevelopment Effort (CARE). In cooperation with many other borough and county affiliations, a group effort was able to make the project a reality. Thirty-nine new apartments will now be available to provide that transition that had been sought so many years ago.
The official ribbon cutting and open house will be scheduled for later in the summer as restrictions are relaxed. In conjunction with recognition of Adams Place, ceremonies are being planned to recognize the first residents of the Cochranton community.
The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission has approved a Pennsylvania Historical Marker to recognize the McFate Archaeological Site located on South Atlantic Street. This was the property of the Percy McFate, when the original excavation was done in 1938.
The marker recognizes the site as a Late-Woodland village of indigenous peoples that occupied the area in the 15th and early 16th century (1400-1550). The evidence uncovered indicates multi-component dwellings with three overlapping stockades and seven successive occupations. A distinct shell tempered pottery type — McFate Incised — was named for the site. This farming community used designs similar to Monongahela cultures in the Lower Allegheny and Ohio drainages. Continuing study has given the archaeologist some of their best evidence concerning the development of horticulture and the initiation of agriculture in the tri-state area.
The distinctive marker, complete with the familiar blue background and gold lettering, will be installed at Cochranton Landing, near the access area on French Creek at the base of Adams Street.
As we bid welcome to our newest Cochranton citizens, we are left to ponder whether we might need to make an adjustment to our “Welcome to Cochranton” signs. The community was settled by John Adams, Thomas Cochran and others in the early 1800s and then incorporated as a borough on April 5, 1855, but maybe we should add a new line — “Inhabited Since 1400 AD.” Those early Native Americans recognized that there was something special about this location.
Susan Armburger is president of Cochranton Area Public Library and Cochranton borough manager. Mark Roche is mayor of Cochranton, a community historian and local businessman.