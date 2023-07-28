COCHRANTON — Everyone has everyday people in their lives. People you see but for a few moments almost every day.
The guy at the gas station who sells you, you hope, that winning lottery ticket and says, “Have a good day.” The always-smiling lady at the bakery who ruins your diet game plan every time you walk by and smell the wonderful aromas coming from within her shop.
The tiny woman whom you pass every day on your morning walk who has her large white dog out for his morning round of exercise. The girl, waiting on three people at a time, who still has time to get your vanilla cone with a smile.
The little man whom you pass on his way to the post office with his walker. It is a struggle for him, you can tell. But, he endures the ravages of the disease that is slowly eating away at his body with strength and determination that he will make it to the post office and back every day.
The smiling lady in the wheelchair who goes back and forth every day in her endeavor to volunteer for an organization that is near and dear to her heart. Always willing to answer your question or offer advice with a smile.
You do not know the names of these people, and probably never will. They are part of your everyday life. They are our community. People you can trust. People who would help you out in a heartbeat with no questions asked. Everyday people living in an everyday town.
We are an everyday town. You can get up every morning and pretty much know what is going to happen in our pretty little town along French Creek. That is comforting in this age of uncertainty. Getting up and going to work every day is easier knowing your safe and secure existence will be there when you open your door at night.
You know that you can buy groceries from someone who cares about you and will deliver if you cannot get out. It is nice that we can once again get our prescriptions in our everyday town from people who are part of us. You can take your car for service down on the corner and the mechanic will do a good job because he wants to make sure you are safe.
You know that if your dad wanders out of the yard because he cannot remember exactly where he is, someone will help him get back home safe and sound with no questions asked.
An everyday town with everyday people. Just where we want to be.
Susan Armburger is president of Cochranton Area Public Library and Cochranton borough manager. Mark Roche is mayor of Cochranton, a community historian and local businessman.
