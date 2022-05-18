Storms that rolled through Crawford County on Monday evening left numerous trees down, including two that landed on mobile homes, but no injuries were reported and officials described damage as mostly minor.
More than 20 instances of trees blocking roadways were reported via emergency radio traffic between about 7 and 8:35 p.m.
Chief Donie Grinnell of Vernon Central Hose Company said the department responded to nine calls for trees and wires down over the course of the evening. One call at around 8:30 for a tree on a mobile home led to the discovery of another nearby mobile home that had been struck by a tree and then to a report of two trees fallen across nearby railroad tracks, according to Grinnell.
“It was pretty windy with pretty heavy rains there for a short period of time,” he said.
Two tree branches went through the roof of a mobile home at 8803 Oak Drive, Grinnell said, causing damage to the interior as well. Residents who were home at the time were not injured, and firefighters cleared the tree and tarped the roof, according to Grinnell.
Firefighters then responded to another mobile home in the same development south of Semerad Road, this one on Maple Drive, where Grinnell said a “rather large” tree had fallen on top of a trailer when no residents were home. Rather than attempt to remove the tree and risk causing more damage, firefighters opted to leave the fallen tree to be dealt with by a professional tree service, Grinnell said.
While firefighters were responding to the two mobile homes, a resident in the area told them of trees down across nearby railroad tracks. The rail line crosses under Interstate 79 about a half-mile east of the mobile homes and then bends to the southwest just south of the end of Oak Drive.
“One was significantly large,” Grinnell said of the trees on the tracks. “Had a train hit that, who knows what would have happened, but we were able to clear both of those.”
In the city of Meadville, firefighters from Meadville Central Fire Department responded to a tree blocking the entire roadway near the intersection of North Street and Clark Street at 7:25 p.m. Two minutes later came a report of a tree and wires down about a half-mile south at the intersection of Alden Street and South Morgan Street.
Chief Pat Wiley said North Street was reopened quickly but the roadways near the intersection of Alden and South Morgan remained closed for several hours until Penelec crews facing numerous reports of lines down could respond.
Among numerous incidents elsewhere in the county, a portion of Route 98 just south of Crossingville was temporarily closed at about 7:03 as crews responded to wires down and across the roadway. About 15 minutes later, lines were also reported down near the intersection of South Mercer Street and South Street in Linesville. At 7:31, more lines were reported down just west of Cochranton on Route 285.
