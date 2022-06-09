WOODCOCK TOWNSHIP — A downed electrical line along Routes 6 and 19 early Wednesday damaged a portion of the roadway.
The 7,200-volt Penelec line went down around 3:45 a.m. and landed on the roadway north of the borough of Saegertown.
An insulator that holds the live electric wire away from the wooden pole had failed, according to Penelec spokesman Todd Meyers.
The live wire landed on the roadway and heat generated from the voltage melted a portion of the asphalt.
“It doesn’t happen often, but it’s a good example of why we warn people you have to assume a downed wire is live,” Meyers said.
Power was restored to the 64 customers affected by the outage by 9:30 am.
Temporary repairs have been made to the roadway, according to Jill Harry, spokeswoman for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Additional repairs will be scheduled, she said.
