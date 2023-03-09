Tiffany Donor of Centerville is seeking nomination to PENNCREST School Board in the May 16 primary.
Donor has crossfiled and is seeking both the Democratic and Republican nominations for the board.
Donor, a social worker, said she has dedicated her career to supporting the children and young people within the county. She is the manager of the Independent Living program for Crawford County and serves young people from age 14 until their 23rd birthday.
She is also a volunteer event manager for American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of Crawford County.
Donor has a master’s degree in social work through the University of Pittsburgh and has been a resident of PENNCREST School District for six years.
She and her husband are the parents of three children.
