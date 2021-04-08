ROCKDALE TOWNSHIP — Donation of a conservation easement for an old growth forest in northern Crawford County will protect the property and aid in biological research, according to the French Creek Valley Conservancy.
Brothers Eugene, Timothy and Robert Morton and their families recently donated a conservation easement on 340 acres of land in Rockdale Township to the conservancy. The land is in the Muddy Creek sub basin of the French Creek Watershed and is adjacent to the Erie National Wildlife Refuge's Seneca Division.
The land, located along Teepleville Flatts Road, has been named the Jane and Gene Morton Forest in memory of their parents.
The mature hemlock and mixed deciduous forest has changed very little since the Mortons purchased the land in 1967 and is classified as an old growth forest, according to Brenda Costa, executive director of the conservancy.
The property has been known as the Hemlock Hill Research Area and is recognized by the National Audubon Society as an important bird area.
The forest has served as a research station with ongoing ornithological studies conducted since 1982. There are more than 80 papers and publications written about the research, which have been recognized by multiple scientific journals as being "cutting edge" utilizing new techniques to track and monitor migratory bird species.
Conserving the property and its canopy forest is of the utmost importance to provide valuable habitat, Costa said. Both the forest and shrub land support an abundance of other wildlife as well, with deer, fox, coyotes and black bear often seen in the area.
Through the conservation easement, the property is protected and the forest will remain intact, Costa said. The easement area is privately held and is not open to the public, but will remain available for biological research.
French Creek Valley Conservancy is an accredited land trust with almost 3,000 acres of land under permanent protection throughout the French Creek Watershed.