Sean Donahue has formally announced his campaign for reelection to Meadville City Council.
Donahue, a Democrat, was first elected in 2013 and currently is serving his second four-year term on council. He's seeking nomination to a third term in the May 18 primary.
"During these unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic and the financial and emotional pressures it has placed on the citizens of Meadville, I feel it is important to have trusted and proven leadership," Donahue said in announcing his bid for reelection. "This is important to ensure the financial future of the city while balancing public safety and affordability for the taxpayer."
A lifelong resident of Meadville, Donahue is a 1985 graduate of Meadville High School and a 1989 graduate of Penn State Erie, the Behrend College with a bachelor's degree in business economics.
Donahue resides on DeVore Drive with his wife, Lisa, and their two sons, Sean and Ryan. Donahue is a toolmaker at his family business, Fibro Tool & Gage, and owns rental properties in the area.
Since being elected in 2013, Donahue has represented the city on the Council of Governments, Countywide Committee for Tire Collection, and the Thunder in the City Committee. Donahue was instrumental in reactivating Meadville's cleanup day. He has served the city on the parking subcommittee, recreation subcommittee and the Board of Health.
“During my eight years on council, I have represented the interests of the working people of Meadville," Donahue said. "I have fought to keep taxes low, because many residents cannot afford another increase in their taxes. I will continue to represent the interests of all of Meadville's residents, not just a few."
Donahue said "Meadville taxes have become so high that they are driving our citizens and businesses out of town to the lower tax rates of West Mead and Vernon townships."
For an average home in Meadville, local property taxes are $650 while the same house would pay township taxes in West Mead of $112 and Vernon, $56, according to Donahue.
"It is important that Meadville City Council work together with surrounding townships that rely on Meadville's services and find innovative ways to reduce government spending," he said.