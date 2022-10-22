By Tim Solomon
Mahsa Amini is Iran’s George Floyd. The 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman was with her brother, visiting relatives outside of Tehran a month ago.
Spotted by a posse of roving “morality enforcers” who force offenders into complying with (their version of) Qur’anic law, Mahsa was arrested for the “crime” of improperly wearing her hijab, the scarf Muslim women don to denote their fidelity to Islam. She died in their custody.
“Morality Police” appear in other Islamic societies as well, like Saudi Arabia. They may stop men whose beards are too long (making them look like terrorists), or women walking with a boyfriend instead of her father, brother or husband.
Even Israel has its own form of morality police meant to enforce an Orthodox interpretation of Jewish religious practice. Unusually for a repressive government, mass protests against this police action have ignited all around Iran. Typically, the police have been brutal in their response: 233 protesters have been killed, one month after Mahsa’s death.
Echoing calls to curb U.S. police brutality after George Floyd’s death two years ago beneath the knee of a Minneapolis cop, Iranian masses are burning hijabs, calling for the dismantling of the morality police, and even demanding the end of the governing theocracy. What change will come remains to be seen.
Christian nationalists have at times opposed the effects of Muslim immigration, fearing the imposition of Islam’s shari‘ah on U.S. soil.
Some communities have resisted the building of mosques and the public broadcasts in Muslim neighborhoods of the call to prayer. They worry that such “foreign” practices on native soil will bring about too much change.
The Abrahamic faiths (Judaism, Christianity, Islam) try to ground human activity in morality, not imprison people in a jail of legalism. Despite this truth, some Christians are only too eager to impose their version of morality onto others. Such believers call for the Christianization of America. They wish to make their views on sexuality, abortion, and prayer in school/sports the law of the land.
In a passage too rarely preached, Paul says in Romans 14 and 15 that the mature Christian should live not by telling others how to live, but by serving them. “Each of us will give an account to God. Therefore let us stop passing judgment on one another. Instead, make up your mind not to put any stumbling block in your brother’s/sister’s way” (14:12-13).
Those frustrated that American society isn’t itself a theocracy could start by mirroring God’s character and work in Psalm 146: “He upholds the cause of the oppressed and gives food to the hungry. The Lord sets prisoners free, [and] gives sight to the blind, the Lord lifts up those who are bowed down, [and] loves the righteous. The Lord watches over the foreigner and sustains the fatherless and the widow, but he frustrates the ways of the wicked.”
King Jesus said: “[I] came not to be served, but to serve” (Matthew 20:28).
His followers proclaim His Lordship most loudly by silently serving.
Will you?
Tim Solomon is the pastor of Meadville’s Emmanuel Church (UCC) and the Presbyterian Church of the Redeemer and holds a doctorate in Islamic Studies and Christian/Muslim Relations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.