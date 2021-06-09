Crawford County Treasurer Christine Krzysiak is reminding all dog owners to purchase a 2021 dog license as required by Pennsylvania law.
All dogs 3 months or older must be licensed each year. Failure to license a dog is a summary offense and could result in a maximum fine of $300 for each unlicensed dog. State dog law enforcement officers are performing follow-ups on dogs that have expired licenses.
"Licensing helps protect man’s best friend," Krzysiak said. "If your dog gets lost, a current license is the fastest way for it to be reunited with you."
Licensing fees support the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Dog Law Enforcement Office, which ensures the welfare of breeding dogs and puppies in commercial breeding kennels, regulates dogs classified as dangerous, and oversees annual licensing and rabies vaccinations for dogs.
Licenses may be purchased at the treasurer's office, Crawford County Courthouse, 903 Diamond Park; online at crawfordcountypa.net/treasurer; or at Crawford County Humane Society, 1012 Kennedy Hill Road, Crawford County Humane Society Veterinary Hospital, 1116 Park Ave., or Merry’s Hardware, 136 W. Erie St., Linesville.