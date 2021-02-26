CONNEAUT LAKE — The issue surrounding the use of docks at Conneaut Lake was a main topic again during the most recent meeting of Conneaut Lake Borough Council.
Mario deBlasio spoke as a borough resident — not as a council member — regarding his use of three dock spaces.
He reviewed his history with renting the dock space and said he wants to be treated like any other dock renter. He asked council for permission to have oversize docks.
Later in the meeting, Bill Eldridge, another member of council, brought up the issue again.
He said several dock owners at the north end of Fireman's Beach are flagrantly violating the rules regarding dock size. He said the borough is losing two dock spaces, resulting in a loss of $1,500 to the borough.
The request from deBlasio for an exception and the other issues presented by Eldridge were deferred to the beach committee for research.
The beach committee consists of deBlasio, John Chuey and Ryan Lang.
In other action from the beach committee, the members recommended hiring Mike Mihoci as beach manager again at a salary of $4,000. Beach attendants will receive $8 an hour.