CONNEAUT LAKE — Action on a new dock rental contract for Fireman's Beach has been tabled.
The decision at last week's meeting of Conneaut Lake Borough Council was made after discussion of proposed changes to the contract.
Members decided to wait until more information on repairs to some of the docks is available.
Council member Bill Eldridge commented on a proposed removal of the 24-inch maximum dock width requirement and the elimination of the 20-foot length restriction. He said the recommended changes by the beach committee "is nothing more than a veiled attempt to give a select group of borough officials inappropriate docking perks because they represent three of the only four existing docks that current violate borough size restrictions."
He added, "These changes are being proposed purely for their own benefits. The reasoning behind the need for these changes is weak — supposed shallow water, past practices and why not let anybody build as wide as they want."
He said the council reviewed this last year and ultimately agreed that only boat lifts in place in 2019 would be "grandfathered," not oversize docks. He said the majority of owner-built docks north of the swimming beach are in compliance and have no problem docking large boats built just like the other renters south of the beach who navigate similarly shallow water. He said the idea of just letting the renters construct any width platform they want is ridiculous and will cause problems in the future.
Eldridge said, "Most of you were here when attorney Jeff Millin (former borough solicitor) departed borough employment. As most of you remember, his parting words were that we should terminate the free docking perks for borough personnel because it looked terrible.
"We took his advice," he added, "but now some of you still crave these special privileges which I believe set the wrong examples for us to follow."
President Dick Holabaugh said the docks at the north end were not part of the recent revitalization project; the docks have not been a problem in the past and should be left alone.
The vote to table the decision on the final contract was passed 6-1 with Mario DeBlasio voting no.
The date for the new contracts may be delayed until planned preventative maintenance work is done on the docks.